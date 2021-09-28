BETHALTO — Students and teachers at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois, are benefitting from the recent installation of ActivPanel Titanium™ interactive displays from Promethean in five classrooms. Three of the displays are mobile and can be moved to other classrooms and locations in the school.

Teachers and students in each equipped Zion Bethalto classroom now have a fully lit 75-inch LED touch screen for accessing the internet without a computer. The ActivPanel Titanium™ interactive displays from Promethean® provide enhanced interactivity, Bluetooth on-board, and advanced computing power.

Students are finding new ways to engage with lessons that weren’t possible before these interactive displays became part of this school’s learning environment.

In addition to use for daily lessons in math, science, reading, and social studies, teachers are also utilizing the displays for:

Physical education activities

Daily calendar and class news items

Storytime

Choir presentations for learning music and rhythm

About Zion Lutheran School

Zion Lutheran School is located in Bethalto, IL. For over fifty years Zion has provided the families in Bethalto and surrounding communities with the highest quality education in a Christian, safe, and nurturing environment. Our priority is to partner with parents to help their children grow in their desire for learning and more importantly their love of their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Our academic and extracurricular programs are designed to help each child reach their greatest potential as they grow into the people God created them to be. https://zlsbethalto.org/

