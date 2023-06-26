ALTON - A new experimental film photography and darkroom studio opens at Jacoby Arts Center next month. Four pop-up workshops are available for registration in July, with weekly darkroom and film photography classes beginning in August.

Executive Director Rachel Lappin and the Jacoby Board of Directors are pleased to announce the newest addition to their educational programming- a darkroom and experimental film photography studio. The darkroom will be housed in the former commercial kitchen space of the art center, located on Broadway in the Jacoby Arts & Entertainment District in downtown Alton. Utilizing grant funding from the Alton Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Jacoby has cultivated a darkroom studio to rival the best in the area. An extensive collection of enlargers and a wide variety of educational classes are at the forefront of the program's offerings.

“We are excited to offer this new program!” says Lappin. “Jacoby’s mission is to enrich the lives and engage the imaginations of our community. One way we are able to do that is through our educational programs. With a revitalized interest in traditional art techniques, this darkroom studio will provide film exploration opportunities for everyone from the novice through the experienced photographer.”

The new program will be facilitated by recently retired educator and accomplished photographic artist Jeff Sass. Jeff has chosen to run his personal business, Prints of Darkness, within the Jacoby program and brings his 30+ years of experience to the center. Jeff will teach classes and workshops as well as create his own art in the studio as Jacoby’s photography artist-in-residence.

Sass’s enthusiasm is an integral part of the program. “To say that this is a dream job for any working artist is an understatement! I'm looking forward to working with the arts community in Alton to build a truly extraordinary program.”

Weekly classes in Darkroom 101 will begin in August, with four introductory workshops set for the end of July. A studio rental program will be offered in the Fall, with an advanced film club joining the program later in 2023. Registration for the July workshops is open now on the Jacoby website at www.jacobyartscenter.org/darkroom.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to Engaging Imaginations & Enriching Lives in the Riverbend through Art. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Exhibits at Jacoby Art Center are made possible by Presenting Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm. Jacoby Arts Center is funded in part by grants from the Arts and Education Council and Illinois Arts Council Agency with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

