Hello, Riverbenders!

My name is Lizzy Shake, and I’m the new content manager here at Riverbender.com. I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself to all of you.

I’ve tried my hand at a variety of different professions, including local small business owner and college English instructor, and have found my niche in content management. What does that mean exactly? Well, if your website was created by my brilliant coworkers and is hosted on Riverbender.com, and you need some information on your site updated, I’m likely the person who will read your email and make your update happen. If you’ve submitted a press release to Riverbender.com, I’m the one who makes sure it gets posted on the website. And if you’ve asked for help getting your events on our community calendar, I am probably the helper. But that’s only the beginning – I do a lot more, not the least of which is bringing my social media expertise to Riverbender.com. Which leads me to my next point…

We at Riverbender.com are excited to announce a new service we’re providing – social media management for your business! Have a Facebook page for your business, but you have no idea what to post? Wondering if you need to use Twitter – or what Twitter even is? Baffled by Pinterest and how it can increase your customer base? We would love to assist you in these areas. Please send an email to lizzy@riverbender.com and let me know how we can help! I’m looking forward to hearing from you!

Have a great day,

Lizzy Shake

Content Manager, Riverbender.com

(618) 465-9850 ext. 237

