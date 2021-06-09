New CNB Bank & Trust Location In Glen Carbon
The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce recently conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new CNB Bank & Trust location in Glen Carbon. Market President Brian Ury and the entire team look forward to providing solutions for retail and commercial clients.
A grand opening celebration for CNB Bank & Trust will be held on Saturday, June 19, and the community is invited to attend. The event is from 11a.m. - 1p.m. at the new center located at 212 Evergreen Lane in Glen Carbon. It will feature free food and drinks, giveaways, activities, and live on-site broadcasting by KSHE'95.
