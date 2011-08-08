Godfrey, Ill. – The real estate business has changed, and Lewis and Clark Community College’s real estate offerings are changing with it.



Yesterday’s salesperson is today’s broker – and in order to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Examination, an individual must pass a total of 90 hours of instruction. Lewis and Clark is now offering two sections of Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135), the first of three classes needed to obtain those hours.

Article continues after sponsor message



REAL 135 (Section FJE6) will be offered from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 22 at Jersey Community High School. REAL 135 (Section NA6) will meet from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Aug. 23, at the N. O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. Both sections will be taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush.

Students must be 21 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.



There is still time to enroll – do so online today at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222. Payment is due at the time of enrollment.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

More like this: