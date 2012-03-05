By Design School of Fashion begins another series of classes in Clothing Construction, beginner and intermediate level, Pattern Alteration and Crochet.

Students, here's an opportunity to reduce your class cost! For each person you introduce to the School of Fashion that sign up for any class, you will receive a 10% discount - up to 5 students.
Up to 50% off!

Bring friends and make new friends! Join classes today. Some classes have just begun but don't hesitate to call us.

 

