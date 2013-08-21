By Design School of Fashion, Fall Schedule:

Day and Evening Classes, Beginners ages 8 - 13

This is a 6 week course just for young beginners who have no or very little exposure to sewing with a machine. We will make 2 projects; a large drawstring bag to carry their supplies in, then a simple pull on skirt. In these weeks students will learn about the sewing machine safety and care, how to lay out fabric, determine their pattern size, trim and pin a pattern to fabric, cut fabric, read a learned that can be built on. At less than $10.oo per hour, this is a great value!



Classes meet 1 day a week for 6 weeks, 2 hour sessions

Cost for 6 week session, $110.oo plus supplies

Tuesdays, September 3 thru October 8 from 1pm – 3pm

or

Tuesdays, October 22 thru November 26 from 1pm – 3pm

or

Wednesdays, September 4 thru October 9 from 4pm – 6pm

or

Wednesdays, October 23 thru November 27 from 4pm - 6pm

Students are allowed 1 makeup session for an absentee





Back to Back Split Classes for Teen Beginners, age 14 and up

Teen Students have choices here. This is an 8 week split course just for teen beginners who have no or very little exposure to sewing with a machine. Students can make 1 or 2 projects; the first is a large tote-type bag with pockets, in their choice of fabric, to carry their supplies in. This will be a 4 week course where they will learn about the sewing machine, pinning and cutting fabric and reading a pattern. Then, if a student wishes to continue we will begin and finish a simple pull on skirt. This will also be a 4 week course. In these weeks students will continue learning about sewing machine safety and care, how to lay out fabric, determine their own pattern size, trim and pin a pattern to fabric, cut fabric, read a pattern and sew by machine. These classes are always fun for students, a skill is learned that can be built on and friendships are made! At less than $10.oo per hour, this is a great value!

Article continues after sponsor message

Classes meet 1 day a week for 4 weeks, 2 hour sessions

Students are allowed 1 makeup session for an absentee

4 week Tote Class: Cost for 4 week session, $73.oo plus supplies

Fridays, September 6 thru 27 from 1pm – 3pm or 4pm – 6pm

Fridays, November 8 thru 29 from 1pm – 3pm or 4pm – 6pm

4 week Skirt Class: Cost for 4 week session, $73.00 plus supplies

Fridays, October 4 thru 25 from 1pm - 3pm or 4pm - 6pm





Adult Beginner /Intermediate Classes: Make a classic straight skirt that will positively fit AND can be reproduced!

For this 8 week session, students have a choice of Tuesday or Thursday evening classes. In these 8 weeks students will make a classic, pencil or straight, lined skirt. We will learn to take measurements and draft a very simple pattern. From this we will first cut and sew a muslin mock-up to attain the best possible fit. Then we will cut your new (and completely reusable!) pattern from your choice of fashion fabric. In these sessions students will be inserting a zipper, a lining, a waistband, back vent, button and buttonhole! At less than $10.oo per hour, this is a great value!

Classes meet 1 day a week for 8 weeks, 2 hour sessions

Cost per 8 week session is $146.oo plus supplies



Tuesday evening Classes,September 10 thru October 29 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Thursday Classes, September 19 thru November 14 (no class Oct 31) from 5:00 – 7:00pm

Students are allowed 1 makeup session for an absentee

Adult Beginner /Intermediate Classes : An exciting new class CORSETS!!

Can you have more fun wearing a sexy corset? YES! You can! This decorative, under the bust corset is worn at the waist as a fashion statement. In this class students will be making a waist cinching corset with a back peplum – an absolutely terrific look! Lillian will provide the boning (for support), eyelets (for the front closure), underlining and pattern. You bring in the fashion fabric of your choice, lining material and cording or ribbon to lace up the front. Students will need to come in to be measured so Lillian can draft your custom fit pattern for you and it is reusable!



Classes meet 1 day a week for 2 weeks, 3 hour sessions

Cost per 2 week session is $130.oo plus supplies



Saturdays, September 28 and October 5 from 10am – 1pm

or

Saturdays, October 26 and November 2 from 10am – 1pm

More like this: