GODFREY - At the grand opening of Village Dispensary on June 8, 2024, one customer was eager to share about the benefits of cannabis.

Dylan, who identifies as a “newbie” cannabis user, explained that he started using cannabis in the last year as an alternative to alcohol. He enjoys that there are no “side effects” from cannabis use, and he has found it to be a great way to relax and destress.

“I started partaking in this culture and atmosphere probably in the last year or so,” he explained. “My fiance and I have actually sobered off of alcohol. We’ve quit drinking, and we’ve gone down the path of now using medicinal marijuana, which is another great source of relaxing, having fun, being explorative. It’s just something great that now is legal, and it actually gives back to our community too with the taxes, so I would highly advise coming down here to see this great environment that we’re in.”

Dylan is a big fan of Village Dispensary, where he regularly goes to purchase the pens and edibles he enjoys. He said they have “fantastic” customer service, with short wait times and plenty of staff members on hand who can help you decide what you want.

He also spoke highly of the vendors at the grand opening celebration, including many local artisans and crafters. He pointed out that supporting these vendors means supporting the community, and he encouraged people to come by Village Dispensary.

“The big thing here is the atmosphere and the customer service that you’re obtaining when you come to this location. It’s great. I would highly advise coming down,” Dylan said. “Buy from the local vendors here in town. Support our local economy and support the Village Dispensary.”

The dispensary is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about Village Dispensary or to place an order, visit their official website at VillageDispo.com.

