EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of a brand-new clinic - Behavioral Perspective, Inc. - serving children and families with autism and other special abilities. Behavioral Perspective Inc. (BPI) is now open at 117 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.

The new business offers ABA therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and school consultation services. They can be reached through their website, www.bpiaba.com.

Behavioral Perspective began with a simple belief that utilizing high quality Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) with a team of passionate, dedicated staff would yield maximum gains for clients.

Founder and CEO, Candice Gizewski, began working with children with autism and other disabilities in 2000. After seeing the amazing results ABA could make with individuals with autism, she decided to work toward becoming a Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst. In 2010, she founded BPI, serving a small group of families in the Oswego area.

BPI has rapidly grown since those early years, adding many highly trained professionals that help children, families, and school systems thrive. The company now has eight Apple Academy Clinics and home services throughout the Midwest.

"The heart of our team is comprised of family members and caregivers, and our work with them is just as crucial as our direct work with clients," Joy Henderson, a community engagement representative, said. "No two clients or families are the same, so our programming is individualized - based on the needs, strengths, and priorities of each client and their families. We meet every family right where they are, providing ongoing support and teaching valuable new skills that families can implement permanently. In addition to ABA, BPI also provides Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, School Consultation, Counseling, and Parent Training/Support services. "

Article continues after sponsor message

The company enjoys an active social media presence and can be found on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

For more information, contact 1-(888) 308-3728.

For more, contact:

Joy Henderson

Community Engagement, Central Illinois

Cell: 217-737-1833

Email: jhenderson@behavioralperspectiveaba.com

More like this: