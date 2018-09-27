ALTON – One local watering hole is taking more steps toward becoming an established entertainment venue.

Bottle and Barrel, which has opened its doors to more entertainment acts in the area – especially benefit shows – now has an Entertainment Director - Justin Level, who has worked with several entertainment vendors in the area, including local sound engineer, Donnie Sandage, and Bottle and Barrel owner, Chris Keidel, has taken that position at the bar and was even able to secure a permanent fixtures for light and sound at the establishment, which was previously using different set ups for every show sourced by promoters and acts.

“Fortunately, I was able to connect the right things together at the right time,” Level said in a Facebook message. “Moving forward, the most noticeable change that will affect patrons will be a cover charge for nights we have shows. The cover will be split between the bands, engineers, the cost of the system and the promoter. Now, of course, we'll have benefit shows, variety shows, open mic nights, after parties, etc., and those will remain free.

“I know there will be people who are reluctant to pay to hang out somewhere they've been coming for years – including concert-goers. If we want to improve on this idea, have bigger shows, get bigger bands and make sure artists are getting paid for what they do, we've got to bring back the standard of paying for live entertainment.”

With these changes, music fans can expect a better experience overall. Level said the new sound system will provide more than enough power, which will be further augmented and improved by both the new lighting and stage effects. Level said these will “amplify the experience.”

“Our goal is to make the back room at Bottle and Barrel the best place to see or play a show in town,” he said. “The biggest thing with getting bigger acts to Alton is the budget. Once there have been a few successful shows and there's a little bit of cash to work with, the option of having bigger acts will become more viable. There's a huge scene in Alton right now – bigger than a lot of people realize.”

Outside of the many cover bands, many bar-goers in Alton know and love, Level said many bands in Alton are leaving “sweaty basements” to bring their original music to actual establishments with well-furnished stages. He said he wants to help promote that wellspring of original talent in any way he can.

“There are so many acts around here that will blow your mind, and it's such a waste of talent to not have them showcased somewhere,” he said. “There is absolutely room for growth as far as a broader selection of live entertainment in this area. One of the main goals with this venue is to help break down the walls between genres. When you're talking about booking a bigger or more popular band, of course, you'll want to book similar bands for the local support. However, as far as setting up local shows is concerned, there's no reason we can't have a hip-hop act play with rock bands, a jazz opener for a punk band, a psychedelic band playing after bluegrass – whatever. Music is music.”

When asked who was helping build this vision held by many Altonians in the local music scene, Level thanked Keidel and Sandage as well as Lighthouse Sounds. He said the choice of approaching Keidel for the use of his bar was “obvious,” and added Sandage has a “great passion for original music and putting on shows that sound, look and feel like you've stepped out of a bar and into an arena.”

“Maybe I'm biased,” Level, himself a local musician said, “but I really think music is something that can help bring us all together. Having a place for anyone to feel welcomed and safe while enjoying something that we all as humans enjoy in one way or the other is extremely important not only for us, but for any community.”

