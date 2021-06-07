CARLINVILLE - A compact history of Abraham Lincoln’s experiences and connections in Montgomery County is being released to coincide with the county’s bicentennial.

Acclaimed writer Tom Emery of Carlinville is releasing Lincoln in Montgomery County, Illinois, which features a wide variety of stories on the sixteenth President in Montgomery County, many that have never been covered. The book is scheduled for release and distribution in June.

This fast-moving, illustrated, documented work analyzes the ties of Lincoln to some of the earliest names of Montgomery County history, including friendships with John Tillson, Joseph Eccles, and Francis Springer, as well as political relationships with James Davis, Levi Boone, and Wickliffe Kitchell.

Lincoln’s speaking appearances in Hillsboro are also discussed, as are voting records, railroads, and the county’s reaction to the assassination. His connections to longtime county judge Edward Rice and railroad man Simeon Ryder, who developed Litchfield, Nokomis, and Irving, are also covered.

The Lincoln legacy in Montgomery, which is reflected in area statues as well as the old Lincoln Heritage Trail, provides an analysis of the never-ending importance of Lincoln to the area, over 150 years after his death.

The work is the most in-depth, well-rounded look at Abraham Lincoln in Montgomery County that has ever been attempted. Lincoln in MontgomeryCounty, Illinois sells for $15.95 plus $1 tax and $3.05 postage ($20 total).

