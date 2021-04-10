CARLINVILLE - A full-length history of Abraham Lincoln’s experiences and connections in Macoupin County is now available for readers of all ages.

Writer Tom Emery of Carlinville has released Lincoln in Macoupin, which covers the many stories of the sixteenth President in Macoupin County, many of which will surprise readers.

This compact work analyzes the ties of Lincoln to Macoupin County, including friendships such as John M. Palmer and Joseph Gillespie, his support of railroads, appearances in the county, interesting court cases, connections to Blackburn College, and voting records.

Other topics include Lincoln’s surprising number of connections to the founders of Virden, his ties to the builders of the Macoupin County courthouse, and the county’s reaction to his assassination.

The work is the most in-depth, well-rounded look at Abraham Lincoln in Macoupin County that has ever been attempted. Lincoln in Macoupin sells for $15.95 plus $1 tax and $3.05 postage ($20 total).

Orders may be placed with PayPal (use the e-mail enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com) or by mail by sending your name, address, phone, and check or money order to History in Print, 337 E. Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626. For more information, call 217-710-8392 or e-mail enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com

