ST. LOUIS, MO—A new book from St.Louis-based Reedy Press tells the story of the city's beloved Italian enclave. The Hill: St. Louis's Italian American Neighborhood by LynnMarie Alexander is available wherever books are sold.

Italian Americans on The Hill in St. Louis enjoy a community founded and influenced by their ancestors over four or even five generations. Visitors muse how a 50-square-block neighborhood manages to keep its ethnic identity, spiritual anchor, and protective sense of community decades after immigrants relied on those tools of survival to make a new home in America.

Many Italian American immigrant communities across the United States withered as new generations became "Ameriganis" forgoing their sense of family ties and ancestral history in favor of university educations, professional careers, and suburban homes. By contrast, The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis uses family, spirituality, and kinship as an anchor, demonstrating loyalty to home and neighbors as honorable and enviable.

Today, third and fourth generation young professional families are choosing to raise their children in the city on The Hill, sending them to church and school at St. Ambrose. Take a walk down the streets of an iconic Italian-American neighborhood that houses 27 Italian restaurants and delis, all family owned. Contemplate in the new piazza with a fountain and marble from Italy and take in the majestic St. Ambrose Catholic Church reminiscent of the Cathedral of Milan. The neighborhood's residential architecture offers a dizzying array of traditional shotgun homes, old shops and taverns creatively rehabbed as houses, and old businesses living a new life in the digital age.

The Hill: St. Louis's Italian American Neighborhood offers insight to the immigrant experience. Enticing vignettes paired with rich history and iconic photos prepare readers for a visit to The Hill, a St. Louis attraction second only to the Gateway Arch. The neighborhood's spirit is lovingly brought to life by LynnMarie Alexander, a fourth generation Italian American living in her great grandparents' home which has been in the Puricelli family since 1907. She walks a half of a block to her job as the Director/Archivist of The Hill Neighborhood Center sponsored by Hill 2000 Neighborhood Association and The Hill Business Association.

BOOK SIGNINGS FOR THE HILL: ST. LOUIS'S ITALIAN AMERICAN NEIGHBORHOOD

Saturday, October 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hill Neighborhood Center

1935 Marconi Ave

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 260-9162

Official Book launch by author

Free and open to the public

Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to noon

Urzi's Italian Market

5430 Southwest Ave

St. Louis, MO 63139

(314) 645-3914

Free and open to the public

Saturday, November 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Oliva On The Hill

4915 Daggett Ave

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 961-7588

Free and open to the public

Friday, December 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Abigail's Gift Boutique

5611 Hampton

St. Louis, MO 63109

(314) 300-8970

Free and open to the public

BOOK DETAILS

The Hill: St. Louis's Italian American Neighborhood

Author: LynnMarie Alexander, foreword by Joseph DeGregorio

Size: 11x11

Binding: Hardcover

Pages: 192

ISBN: 9781681062884