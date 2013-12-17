First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is offering five new weekly Bible studies for women this winter. Women’s Bible studies help women grow in God’s Word, while also offering encouragement, support, and fellowship with one another. Women age 18 and older can join a Bible study. There are evening and morning studies available to fit all schedules. Class costs vary anywhere from $5 - $26 per study.

For more information on each study being offered, including childcare availability, or to register, please visit fbmaryville.org/wbs.

