BETHALTO - When Bill and Diana Sloan opened their thrift shop, Sloan’s This & That, in March, they found a new community in the town they call home.

“We want to be part of the community. We want to be involved in the community,” Bill said. “Our goal is to give our customers the best deals in the Riverbend.”

Sloan’s This & That, located at 401 West Bethalto Drive, describes itself as “a mom-and-pop thrift store.” It’s easy to see why. The business is both veteran- and woman-owned, and just a few months after they opened, it has already become a local hotspot for furniture, jewelry, glassware and much more.

For the owners, Sloan’s This & That is a dream come true. Both Alton natives, the Sloans moved around for a bit but eventually settled back in Bethalto. Diana used to manage a thrift shop and missed the experience. When the couple returned to Bethalto, she began going to auctions and organizing yard sales, which Bill said were “tremendously successful.”

But the Village of Bethalto only allows two yard sales per year, and that wasn’t enough for the Sloans’ newfound passion. The answer was suddenly obvious.

“We decided we needed to open a shop,” Bill said. “It’s always kind of been [Diana’s] dream to do this…It definitely was a passion project. It’s what she’s always wanted to do. She’s drawn me in, too, and I love it as well. It’s fun. We really enjoy it.”

The couple accepts some donations, but they get the majority of their inventory from auctions. As a result, there are always new and unique items on the shelves; you can follow their Facebook page to stay updated on the inventory.

Diana is eager to talk to customers about anything they find, while Bill particularly loves chatting about music as people flip through the store’s record collection. At times, they have over 100 records available for purchase, which usually go for a dollar each. The low prices and community feel have been big draws for shoppers.

“We’ve got a great base of regular customers that are coming in already, and getting new ones all the time,” Bill said, adding that the store is “100% brick-and-mortar” so they get to meet all of their customers in person.

The Sloans have met their share of new people, but they also have a few loyal customers who they’ve known since their yard sale days. Bill jokes that it has taken some adjustment, but they love seeing these familiar faces.

“I think sometimes the customers are surprised when they come in because Diana used to have the yard sales, and the customers sometimes come in and think it’s a yard sale, but we have to pay taxes now,” Bill laughed. “You know? We’re a real business.”

That they are. The store is new to Bethalto, but the Sloans know the town and their neighbors. Sloan’s This & That is more than a thrift shop; it’s their dream. They encourage people to come in, say hi and check out the shop.

“It’s been amazing. Just the people we’ve met. Honestly, we get people who come in and just want to talk for a while. That’s fine, too. We like talking. We’ll talk your ear off,” Bill said. “We’ve made a lot of good friends in the community and hope to continue to make more.”

Sloan’s This & That is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

