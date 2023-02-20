SPRINGFIELD – Liquor delivery services will be expanded thanks to a measure championed by State Senator Christopher Belt that was signed into law Friday.

“We have continuously taken strides to uplift our small businesses, and this is a big win for Illinois bars and restaurants,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This expansion allows businesses to bring in more revenue and increases access for people across the state.”

In partnership with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, Belt’s initiative will eliminate state and local fees for liquor delivery throughout Illinois. Additionally, it brings parity for liquor delivery between home-rule and non-home rule municipalities to regulate liquor delivery.

Senate Bill 1001 also lowers the licensing fees for wineries to $750 if renewed online and $900 for initial or non-online certification. Under a law passed in 2021, the fees were raised to $1,200 if renewed online and $1,500 for initial licenses and non-online.

“As more shoppers rely on home delivery than ever before, it’s important we make it easier for retailers to meet their needs,” said Rob Karr, president and CEO of Illinois Retail Merchants Association. “This bill will ease hurdles by streamlining regulations and removing burdensome fees. We appreciate Senator Belt for his leadership on this issue, especially as businesses seek stability following years of disruption caused by the pandemic.”

Senate Bill 1001 takes effect immediately.

