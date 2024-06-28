ALTON - For the first time in almost 30 years, there are operable bathrooms at James Killion Park.

On Friday morning, June 28, 2024, the restrooms were in the process of being installed at the park, located at 2400 Washington Avenue in Alton. But the bathrooms are just the beginning of a larger renovation.

“That’s the park I grew up attending, and to see the restrooms being installed there means a lot for the community, especially for all of the residents that come to that park and then the neighbors of James Killion that actually come to the park,” said Mayor David Goins. “Some travel near, some travel far, but to have the restrooms up there now is just a momentous occasion.”

Goins explained that Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, who represents the Fourth Ward where the park is located, asked the City Council to designate $200,000 of ARPA funds toward the project. The Council voted unanimously to approve this money. The old inoperable restrooms and pavilion were torn down late last month to make room for the new restrooms.

Both Goins and Brown promised bathrooms at James Killion Park as part of their campaigns. Brown said she was “elated” to see the project come to fruition.

“When I started my campaign, that was one of my promises to my constituents that that would happen,” Brown remembered. “Killion Park is one of the most visited parks in our city, and it was just not good nor safe that restrooms were not there.”

Brown thanked the mayor, the James Killion Beautification Committee and Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes for their help. She added that she is pleased to represent the Fourth Ward and proud of the work they have done.

“I am so glad that this happened while I am the overseer of the Fourth Ward,” Brown said. “It feels like when you go after a vision and all the puzzles connect. It’s just a confirmation that I’m on the right track. It’s a confirmation that the things that I’m looking at in my ward are the things that are much needed…Thank God for just being there and helping to make it happen, and to my fellow councilmen for seeing the vision as well.”

Sheila Goins, a member of the James Killion Beautification Committee, added that she grew up in James Killion Park and it “sat in our hearts” to know that the restrooms were inoperable. She said that there are plans to install a bandshell by the end of the year where the pavilion used to be, and she looks forward to watching the park expand.

“We’re just excited for the changes that have been maybe small to some but big to us,” she added. “The big picture here is we ultimately would like to have a little mini amphitheater on that property where the pavilion was.”

