ALTON – The owner of the new Prospect League baseball franchise in Alton, today kicked off a “Name the Team” competition, encouraging future fans and community members to help name the new team, which begins play in the 2021 season.

“Having worked in baseball my whole career, there is excitement that comes with being part of a new team,” said Steve Marso, owner of the Alton team. “I want to bring that excitement to the fans and community of Alton with the opportunity to be a key part of the start of this team.”

The “Name the Team” competition begins today and runs through July 24. Five finalists will be chosen for fans to vote on through August 1. The new team name will be unveiled August 14 at 3 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park, where the winner will get official Alton Baseball merchandise and two season tickets for the 2021 season. Three runners up in the competition will also receive various baseball merchandise.

Participants should submit proposed names at www.AltonBaseball.com. In the event that the same name is submitted by multiple participants, the person who submitted the name first will be deemed the submitter of the proposed name.

“We want people who love baseball and love Alton to participate and bring the spirit of these two things together to represent this new team,” said Marso. “I am excited to see what this great community comes up with!”

Part of the Prospect League, the Alton team will begin their first season in May of 2021. The Prospect League is a summer collegiate league comprised of college baseball players looking to gain experience on the field and to further their baseball career.

With more than 20 years in baseball, Marso bought the Alton expansion team in Winter of 2020. Most recently, he owned the Waterloo Bucks, based in Waterloo, Iowa, and part of the Northwoods League. Prior to that, he worked with many minor league teams including the St. Paul Saints and the Minnesota Twins Spring Training.

