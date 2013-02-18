New Auctioneer in Jerseyville Real Estate Office
Tommy B Ruyle, of rural Medora, just received his Illinois Auctioneer license from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations. Ruyle is also a Real Estate Broker at Twitchell Real Estate, Inc., located at 512 South State St., in Jerseyville. They are full service Realtors.
On January 24th, Ruyle graduated from the Missouri Auction School, the country’s largest and oldest auctioneering school. Coursework involved hours of classroom lectures discussing auction business practices, types of auctions, and other related subjects, as well as numerous hours of supervised auctioneering.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Since 2010, Ruyle has worked with area residences listing and selling agricultural, residential, and commercial properties throughout Jersey, Greene and Macoupin Counties. Ruyle says he enjoys working in the real estate field and is looking forward to offering his auctioneering services to assist his customers in selling their real estate, as well as their personal, and household property, and farm equipment.
For more information, contact Ruyle at (618) 604-8593 or through the Twitchell Real Estate, Inc. office at (618) 498-2187.
Tommy B Ruyle:
- Graduate of Missouri Auctioneering School
- Licensed Illinois Auctioneer and Real Estate Broker
- Works at Twitchell Real Estate, Inc, Jerseyville
- Will auction real estate, personal, and household property, and farm equipment
More like this:
Related Video: