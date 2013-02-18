Tommy B Ruyle, of rural Medora, just received his Illinois Auctioneer license from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations. Ruyle is also a Real Estate Broker at Twitchell Real Estate, Inc., located at 512 South State St., in Jerseyville. They are full service Realtors.

On January 24th, Ruyle graduated from the Missouri Auction School, the country’s largest and oldest auctioneering school. Coursework involved hours of classroom lectures discussing auction business practices, types of auctions, and other related subjects, as well as numerous hours of supervised auctioneering.

Since 2010, Ruyle has worked with area residences listing and selling agricultural, residential, and commercial properties throughout Jersey, Greene and Macoupin Counties. Ruyle says he enjoys working in the real estate field and is looking forward to offering his auctioneering services to assist his customers in selling their real estate, as well as their personal, and household property, and farm equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, contact Ruyle at (618) 604-8593 or through the Twitchell Real Estate, Inc. office at (618) 498-2187.

Tommy B Ruyle:

Graduate of Missouri Auctioneering School

Licensed Illinois Auctioneer and Real Estate Broker

Works at Twitchell Real Estate, Inc, Jerseyville

Will auction real estate, personal, and household property, and farm equipment

More like this:

Related Video: