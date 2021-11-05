LANE RESTRICTIONS FOR THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 8, 2021

Motorists should be aware of the following ongoing closures:

BOND COUNTY



No lane restrictions at this time.



CLINTON COUNTY



Construction of a research & certification track along US 50 near Trenton. The purpose of this track is to certify, validate, and calibrate the Department and contractor equipment which will aide in the construction of smoother, safer, and structurally sound roads. This work is expected to be completed by Spring 2022. (PAG)



GREENE COUNTY



No lane restrictions at this time.



JERSEY COUNTY



US 67 just south of Delhi at the current 4-lane to 2-lane transition will begin a traffic staging change beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. The new configuration will have northbound traffic merging with southbound traffic sooner than the current traffic pattern. This new traffic pattern will continue for several months and it allows the contractor to connect the new pavement to the current pavement with minimal impact to the motoring public. (JA)



Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 16 between Grange Hall Rd. and the Macoupin Co. Line on Thursday, August 19, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface and the work is expected to be completed by mid-November. (JA)



MADISON COUNTY



I-270 eastbound between I 55 and I70 EB will be a 21-day complete closure beginning on Monday July 12, 2021, weather permitting. This section of roadway will be completely closed for traffic for the 21 days starting at 5AM. Detours are from I-270 EB to SB I-255 to EB I-55/70, EB 270 ramp to NB I-55 will remain open, and the EB I-270 ramp to SB I-55/70 will remain open. The is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by 8/6/2021. This is part of a larger project that will involve other locations and future closures which are expected to be completed by November 2021.



NEW: A complete directional closure of the NB lanes IL 3 between IL 140 and Broadway beginning at 6:00 am on Monday, November 1, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will have all of the NB lanes completely closed until work is completed at 7:00 pm on Friday, November 5, 2021. This stage of construction is needed to continue to do pavement repairs. A marked detour will direct motorists to Washington Ave. and lead into Homer Adams Parkway. (JA)

Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111 between Horseshoe Lake Rd. and Collinsville Rd. on Monday, September 27, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained through the work zone by the use of flaggers. This work is needed do pavement repairs and place a new asphalt driving surface. The work is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021. (JA)



Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 3 between Bloomer Dr. and Broadway on Monday, October 18, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm during weekdays and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This stage of construction is needed to continue to do pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late-October. This stage of construction is part of the larger Homer Adams Parkway resurfacing project that will include many additional lane restrictions. The times and locations of future restrictions will be announced as the project continues. The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2022. (JA)



Lane restrictions will be encountered on EB and WB Illinois Route 162 west of Vadalabene Drive in Maryville, Illinois, beginning Monday, October 18, 2021 through November 30, 2021. This work is necessary to construct intersection, turn lane and drainage improvements. Work is being completed by Kamadulski Excavating and Grading Co, Inc. and Christ Brothers Asphalt. (Ops)



NEW: An upcoming closure of EB I-270 between I-255 and I-55/70 this weekend. There will be no access to EB I-270 from I-255, IL 157, or IL 159 starting at 6:00 pm Friday, November 5, 2021 until 5:00 am Monday, November 8, 2021 A detour will be marked using I-255 South to

I-55/70 East; however, local motorists are encouraged to select the best alternate route for their specific trip. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to perform pavement repairs along the corridor in advance of the winter season. (Ops)

MADISON/JERSEY COUNTIES

No restrictions at this time.



MARION COUNTY

NEW: A lane closure on I-57 at IL 161 (Exit 109). The right lane of I-57 SB will be closed on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to complete pavement patching in this area. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction. (Ops)

MONROE COUNTY

No Restrictions at this time. RANDOLPH COUNTY

IL Rt 150 from IL Rt 4 west of Steeleville to the Perry County line will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, October 18, 2021, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and all work is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021. (JGG)

NEW: IL Rt 3 from IL Rt 150 to 1 mile south of Pleasant Hill Road and IL Rt 150 from IL Rt 3 to Murphysboro will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, November 1, 2021, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and will take place daily between the hours of 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and all work is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021. (JGG)



ST. CLAIR COUNTY



IL Rt 3 from north of Monsanto Avenue to Ruby Street in Cahokia will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily in each direction. Route 3 Northbound will have no restrictions between the hours of 6:00am-9:00am. There will be no Southbound restrictions between the hours of 3:00pm and 6:00pm. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2022. (JGG)



IL 15 from 1st Street in Fayetteville to 0.1 mile west of Bluebird Lane in St. Clair county will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, August 2, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, ADA improvements, and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021 (JGG)



Eastbound I-55/70 between Exchange Avenue and the I-55/70/64 Split will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, October 25, 2021 weather permitting. This work will take place daily between 6 am and 3 pm. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement and pump repairs and is expected to be completed by December 15, 2021. (JGG)



I-55/70 between Illinois Route 111 and the I-55/70/64 Split will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Sunday, October 17, 2021 weather permitting. This work will take place nightly between 8 pm and 6 am. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late November 2021. (JGG)



NEW: An interstate closure on I-55 EB from the I-55/64 split to the I-55/70 merge as well as the left side (north) ramp from the MLK bridge to I-55. Work will be done on Saturday, November 6, 2021, weather permitting, between 5:30 AM and 9:00 PM. All traffic will be diverted to I-64 EB to I-255 NB to I-55/70. All lanes on I-70 NB from the Stan Musial Veterans Bridge and I-64 WB to I-55/70 NB/EB will remain open. The use of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to enter Illinois from Downtown St. Louis will avoid these restrictions. These restrictions are needed to perform pavement repairs at this location. (Ops)



ST. CLAIR & MONROE COUNTY



No Restrictions at this time.



WASHINGTON COUNTY



No reported closures at this time. GREENE & CALHOUN COUNTIES

No reported closures at this time.



Complete press releases for IDOT are available at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stay- connected/news-releases/Construction/releases.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

