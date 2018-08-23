GODFREY - New American Funding was recently awarded the Best Mortgage company in Southern Illinois by the readers of the Post Dispatch Newspaper in their Best of 2018 Southwest Illinois reader poll.

New American Funding said they have seen real estate agents and homebuyers trust and embrace the company as their go-to lender in the Southwestern Illinois region.

In May their offices in Gleb Carbon, Swansea and Godfrey closed 122 units for $14 million and 108 units in July for $12.9 million with 96 percent of that being new purchase business.

Branch managers Greg Griffin, Tanner Hurrelbrink and Deb Higgins offer all types of financing for home purchases or refinance, FHA, VA, Conventional and Rural Housing USDA with numerous down payment assistance programs available. They also process, underwrite and service loans after closing as well so they are with their clients for the life of their home loan and are able to help no matter where a purchase is being made.

New American Funding was founded in 2003 by Rick and Patty Arvielo in Tustin CA. New American Funding opened locally in October of 2013 in Glen Carbon and Swansea and the Godfrey Branch opened in March of 2014.

Rick and Patty Arvielo are the owners of the company. Locally Hamid Hamrah is our Senior Regional VP, Krista Russo is our Regional Operations Manager. In the St. Louis office Greg Griffin and Tanner Hurrelbrink manage the Glen Carbon and Swansea offices and Deb Higgins manages the Godfrey location.

