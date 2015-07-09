Riverbender.com was able to get a first look inside the new Firehouse Subs in Alton with owner Hannah Mazanek-Lukowski, just minutes before the doors opened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The new restaurant is the first with the new Firehouse Subs design in the St. Louis region. There are several other Firehouse Subs in St. Louis and in Illinois near the city.

The franchise was started by two firemen and within the restaurant it is filled with reminders of that beginning. With each purchase, customers are asked if they want to round off the amount to the nearest dollar and all those proceeds go to the Firehouse Public Safety Fund to benefit first-responders.

In the center of the restaurant is a beautiful customized mural by Joe Puskas and his team. He has painted more than 890 murals for Firehouse Subs since the restaurant chain started in 1994.

Hannah said on Wednesday, they held a VIP opening with the Alton Police Chief, Alton Fire Chief, other police and fire department members and city officials. Hannah’s husband works in law enforcement, so this niche fits within her family realm.

“It was a great way to start and hear positive feedback,” she said. “I am proud we give an amount back with our Public Safety Fund to first responders. The fit with first-responders and law enforcement was something that attracted me to Firehouse.”

While she has been preparing to open, Hannah said she has heard from many potential customers how excited they were for Firehouse Subs to open.

“I have had people say they have eaten at Firehouse Subs on vacation in Florida or in St. Louis and they were glad for it to be here in the community,” she said.

The restaurant is located 317 Homer Adams Parkway and is open Sunday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. This is the first restaurant for local owner, Hannah Mazanek-Lukowski.

She said she is pleased with the look of the new Firehouse design within her restaurant.

“It has a true Firehouse feel,” she said of the new restaurant.

