LITCHFIELD - Legislation aimed at reducing the suicide rate among veterans was signed into law by Governor Rauner recently. This bill, House Bill 4212, co-sponsored by State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond), adds veterans who are suffering a physical or mental health condition to an alert system that immediately notifies law enforcement and the public when a person goes missing.

HB 4212, which passed unanimously out of the Illinois House and Senate, will provide a mechanism for law enforcement to immediately respond to a missing veteran or active duty military. Under this legislation, law enforcement can issue a Silver Alert for that individual. Like an Amber alert, the public will be notified in an effort to quickly locate a missing veteran and perhaps save a life.

“In an attempt to reduce the suicide rate among veterans, our legislation recognizes this public health issue and adds veterans and active duty members suffering a physical or mental health condition to the Missing Persons Identification Act.” said Representative Bourne. “Men and women in uniform make great sacrifices for our country in our time of need. With this legislation, our state can reach out and help them in their time of need.”

If you are a veteran in crisis or are concerned about one please reach out to the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

