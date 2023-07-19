ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District 11 Board has appointed Christopher Ford as the new assistant principal of Alton High School.

The board voted unanimously in favor of Ford’s appointment during their meeting on Tuesday, July 18. Board members David Lauschke and Vivian Monckton were absent.

“I just want to say thank you to the board for this opportunity,” Ford said after the vote. “I’m excited and ready to go.”

Ford added that his teaching career began at Alton High School in 2008 as a student teacher. Since then, he has been employed with the school district as a special education teacher. He has also served as the head coach for the boys JV baseball team and the scholar bowl team.

In a conversation after the meeting, Ford said he is excited to take on this new role. He is primarily focused on what he can do to support student success.

“I’m just trying to help my students and help our school and all that to be ready to be adults,” Ford said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s a continuation of what I’ve been doing and where I’m going.”

