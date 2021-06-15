GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College (L&C) and Lindenwood University (LU) marked a new agreement that will streamline the transfer process and make more scholarship money available to Lindenwood-bound Trailblazers, Monday, June 7.

Leaders from both institutions came together for a short, formal signing event at 3 p.m. in the Hatheway Cultural Center on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

“We feel there’s a great opportunity for us to continue to not only work together as we have in the past, but also to build new opportunities for our students and communities,” said L&C President Dr. Ken Trzaska.

The agreement will develop dual admission and reverse transfer processes to make the movement of students between the institutions as seamless as possible. L&C students will also have access to LU advisors and faculty within their proposed majors while still at L&C.

Tuition plans will also be established for L&C alumni, once they’ve attained an associate degree, and for L&C team members for professional development.

“We’ve got some great things that are planned for the university, Lewis and Clark being a part of that,” said Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter. “We think we’ve got some great things to offer (transfer students from L&C). Our Clark scholarship is certainly going to help students and provide some financial assistance.”

Students within one year of finishing their associate degree at Lewis and Clark will qualify for renewable scholarships for up to four years, in addition to qualifying federal and state financial aid funds. The amount of money a student qualifies for increases with their GPA, from $2,000-9,000, with stackable credits for earning an associate degree and membership in Phi Theta Kappa.

The five-year agreement will be eligible for renewal at the end of the first contract term.

L&C is enrolling now for Fall 2021. For more information, contact the L&C Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

