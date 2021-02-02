BETHALTO - Creality3D Ender 3D printer is the newest addition for STEM education at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois. This is made possible through a generous grant from the Lutheran Foundation of St. Louis.

Mrs. Kim Griffith, the STEM teacher at Zion Bethalto, attended an introductory workshop on how to use the printer. She is collaborating with the classroom teachers on design projects for this semester and the future. Students are excited about having access to this technology

“At Zion, we are committed to providing the latest and best STEM education available for our students,” said Mrs. Griffith. “We are working to make sure they have dedicated STEM activities as well as STEM learning integrated into every aspect of their academic curriculum. In addition, all students in Grades 2 through 8 are learning about responsible digital citizenship and safety online.”

Grades 6, 7, and 8 students are working with EV3 robots and programming online with Scratch. Later this semester, Grade 8 students will have the opportunity to learn how to develop a website. They will also use Tinkercad online to design items to make with the 3D printer.

Grade 5 students are working on programming and coding with the Lego® WeDo Robots They build race cars and engineer them to be the fastest car in their special race. Later this semester, they will focus on learning word processing and slideshow skills.

Grades 2, 3, and 4 students will be doing basic programming with programs such as Pixel Hack and Code Monkey. They will also work with the Lego WeDo Robots.

Students in Grades 4 through 8 use Chromebooks in a 1:1 environment with each student having his or her own Chromebook to use throughout the school day. Teachers use Google Classroom as the learning platform which integrates the Google Apps for Education. Students collaborate and submit assignments and projects digitally.

Grade 4 students are learning how to use Google Docs and Google Slides.

Grade 3 students are learning keyboarding skills and the importance of using proper hand positioning. They are also learning to use Microsoft® Word and Google Docs.

Students in Grades 2 and 3 each have an iPad to use in the classroom to enhance and reinforce the curriculum. Kindergarten and Grade 1 students use iPads for small group activities.

Students in Kindergarten and Grades 1 and 2 are using TypeTastic!, an online keyboarding program to help them learn the location of letters on the keyboard. Soon, they will begin learning about formatting, graphics and general word processing using Microsoft Word.

Registration for new families for the 2021-2022 school year opens on February 23, 2021.

For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org.

Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

