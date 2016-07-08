http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/16-7-6-Grichuk-1-on-1.mp3

So after sixteen days in Memphis (AAA), a new and improved Randal Grichuk has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“There we go, I like the sound of that–we’ll see,” laughed Grichuk at the idea. “I think confidence wise, I feel good. Kind of let go of the at-bats and the games I had up here. I got a chance to go down there and just play. Not think, just let the body react. Not try and do too much or try to do something instead of letting it just happen. Kind of feel a little comfortable with my hand position, where I’m at now. Watched a lot of film from previous years to see where I was at when I felt comfortable and I feel good where it’s at.”

Similar to Kolten Wong, Grichuk quickly moved past his initial frustration with being optioned to Memphis and instead drew on the confidence of knowing he belonged in the Major Leagues. And he continued to work on his grip at the plate.

“It just allows me to have the same swing consistently,” explained Grichuk. “When I was up here working with Mabs, changing my bat up from laying it down to up over my head. I didn’t quite know where my hands wanted to be in correlation to my body and also my back elbow, if I wanted it down or up.

“Got down there and found a consistent slot for the last five or six games I was down there. I felt like I put together good at-bats and swings on balls. I think in that span hit some of my home runs and doubles. Got deep into counts and felt really good.”

In his fifteen games with Memphis, Grichuk hit five home runs and drove in 15 RBIs.

“It’s more up,” continued Grichuk on his grip. “I wanted to continue with what me and Mabs were doing because it was right. It felt good, it just needed to be comfortable and be in a consistent spot every at-bat. I feel like it wasn’t, now it is and hopefully moving forward it will continue.”

Entering the weekend it has as Randal has gone 5-8 with a home run since his recall this past Tuesday.

So which was bigger–the mental adjustment or physical adjustment of his grip on the bat?

“I think both of them,” said Grichuk. “It’s tough to have success if you don’t feel comfortable in the box and your load, your timing isn’t perfect or isn’t great–so I felt like I got that back on track and that feels good. But the mental part is huge. Everyone says 90% mental and 10% physical. I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI