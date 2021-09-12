ALTON - The Lowe’s Store at 1619 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton has created a moving, patriotic tribute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The display is built in a wooden square surrounded by small outside flags and a dominant flag in the middle with the words "Never Forget" in white lettering. All the 9-11 victim's names around printed out and positioned on white paper sheets outside the display.

The 9-11 attacks occurred at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and another ended from a hijacked plane crash in a field in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Flight members of United Airlines Flight 93 crashed while retaking command of the hijacked plane by terrorists. The plane was apparently headed to Washington, D.C. for another Capitol attack before the brave effort by flight members to save others from harm. The flight members already knew of the terrorist attacks in New York City after cell phone calls to loved ones.

Emma, a customer service rep at Alton Lowe’s said the patriotic display by the business has created a lot of positive comments on wood from customers, some of who have left messages there with markers provided by Lowe’s.

“It is pretty emotional,” she added. Emma said she was also very touched when she first saw the display on Saturday, the 20th anniversary day of the September 11 attacks. The tribute was positioned at the storefront on Thursday evening.

Some wrote powerful statements at the mini memorial, the customer service representative said. Some were "God Bless America," "Always Missed," "United We Stand," "God Bless," and "Our Hearts Hurt."

If anyone would like to see the display, please visit the Alton Lowe's location.

