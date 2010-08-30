ALTON, IL – Are you beginning to feel emotionally fragile with symptoms like fatigue, irritability, anxiety, tension and depression? Have you noticed any changes in your sleep patterns, experiencing insomnia and/or waking episodes?

Dr. Ajitesh Rai, a neurologist on staff at Alton Memorial Hospital, will present “What’s Happening to Me? My Sleep, My Memory, My Moods, My Self” at the next Red Hot Mamas meeting. The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. Call (800) 392-0936 to register for this free program.

Dr. Rai will address these issues and help you to understand the hormonal changes that occur during and after the menopause transition that influences our sleep, memory, moods and self.

The Red Hot Mamas meet the second Monday of every month at Alton Memorial Hospital to take part in a menopause management education program aimed at providing medical information and peer support to women, men and family members dealing with the physical and psychological impact of menopause, which usually affects women age 40 and beyond.

