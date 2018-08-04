ALTON - The inaugural Neon Night Challenge fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital proved the communities willingness to help support worthy cause Friday night at Riverfront Park.

Katlyn Herndon, event organizer and nursing student, said she was incredibly thankful to see so many people come out and support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in their efforts to help children diagnosed with different forms of cancer.

“I’m so thankful and gracious to see everyone willing to come out and show their support like this on a Friday night,” Herndon said. “It’s just great to see the support from everyone.”

Herndon added that with such a great turnout for the first year of the Neon Night Challenge, she intends to make it an annual event.

“Every year since I was seven years old, I have found a new way to donate to this amazing charity,” she told Riverbender.com. “To help make an impact on the lives of families experiencing this disease so that the people at St. Jude’s can continue to help those in need and provide the best medical care to the children/families who need it.”

