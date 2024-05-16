EDWARDSVILLE - Jillian Lane had three hits and drove home two RBIs, while Riley Nelson allowed two hits and struck out five in six solid innings inside the circle as Edwardsville's softball team took a 12-0 win over Alton in a Southwestern Conference softball game, played Wednesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The game was originally set for Tuesday at Redbirds Park in Alton, but heavy rains that swept through the St. Louis area on Tuesday made the field unplayable, forcing the game to be played at Edwardsville. The Tigers served as the visiting team for the game.

And it was all Tigers in the game, scoring one run in the first, adding on three runs in both the third and fifth innings, a single run in the sixth, and four more in the seventh to take the 12-0 win.

Lane led the way for Edwardsville with her three hits and two RBIs, while Sophie Antonini also had three hits, Madi Kolakowski came up with two hits, Brooke Burris, Jillian Hawkes, Nelson, and Grace Oertle all had a hit and two RBIs each, Shelby Gorniak and Lilly Stone each had a hit and RBI, and Maggie Bray, Graham Cobb-Gulledge, Remi Werden, and Amelia Wilfong all had hits.

Nelson went six innings in the circle, scattering two hits, and fanned five, while Kylie Linker pitched in the seventh, walking one and striking out two.

Laci Fischer and Grace Presley had the only hits for the Redbirds, with Presley going five innings in the circle, allowing seven runs, four earned, on 10 hits, walking one and striking our four. Makenzie Rayfield threw the last two innings, allowing five runs, one earned, on seven hits, neither walking or striking out a batter.

The Tigers are now 21-7, and play their final regular season home game against Waterloo on Friday, Senior Day, then finish up the regular season at O'Fallon on Monday, both games starting at 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville opens the postseason hosting an IHSA Class 4A regional, going against Granite City May 21 at 4:30 p.m.

The Redbirds go to 10-13 and play their home finale and Senior Day game Friday against Triad at 4:30 p.m., then open the playoffs also on May 21 against Belleville West at Edwardsville, starting at 6 p.m. The two winners face off in the final May 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

