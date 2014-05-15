Last September Tim Nelson, former head football coach at Marquette Catholic and Dupo, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Since then he has undergone radiation, chemotherapy, and had surgery. On May 2, 2014 we were devastated to learn that the doctors discovered 10 nodules on his lungs and the cancer has spread from the colon/rectum to his lungs. Tim will have a long road of treatment ahead. To help offset medical expenses Tim's family and friends are hosting a benefit.

The event takes place Saturday, July 26, 2014 from noon to 2am at Goettens Oasis in Carrollton, IL. There will be a pulled pork dinner with all the sides, live music all day and a DJ to close the event out, live and silent auction items, a 50/50 drawing, games, and raffle tickets, which are already for sale. There will also be a chance to win a new John Deere lawn Tractor with a lawn cart full of lawn tools. You can pre-order a T-Shirt, Koozie and Meal Ticket for $30 at The Graphic Edge.

If you would like to make a monetary or a raffle item donation please contact JD Lorton at 618.610.1628, Emy Nelson at 618.535.4304, or LeAnn Kadell at 618.535.0621. If you would like to make a cash donation, please visit the PayPal account that has been set up for this purpose.

