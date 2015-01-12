The Nelly Strong Pride Fitness Annual Blood Drive is set for 3 to 7 p.m. today at Cornerstone Church gymnasium at 196 S. Moreland in Bethalto.

Todd Laux, owner of Pride Fitness, started the blood drive last year as a tribute to his good friend, Tim Nelson, who nearly bled to death before he was diagnosed with cancer.

Blood transfusions saved Nelson, who this past year was an assistant football coach at Calhoun High School, and known as a coach throughout the area.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had a great turnout last year,” Laux said. “We started Nellie Strong Pride Fitness Blood Drive to give back. Tim Nelson will be there and looks forward to seeing people.”

Nelson was diagnosed with colorectal cancer after he entered the hospital with the heavy bleeding. Nelson became known throughout the St. Louis region last year for his involvement with Cardinals' relief pitcher Jason Motte and his foundation. He even tossed out the first pitch of a St. Louis Cardinals game last year. He was once the head football coach at Marquette.

Blood supplies tend to lessen during the holiday season and the needs of blood increase because of accidents, etc. That is another reason Laux views the blood drive as so important.

The public is invited to attend and give blood as a tribute to Nelson and those desperately in need of blood supplies early this year.

More like this:

Related Video: