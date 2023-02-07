EDWARDSVILLE - Nektar, one of the bands that developed what became known as progressive rock, will bring their Music and Light Theatre to the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville for 7 p.m. performances on Saturday, March 18 (sold out) and Sunday, March 19 (tickets available).

The group is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the landmark recording, "Remember the Future," by playing the album in its entirety at each concert. Their performances also feature a spectacular light show.

“It’s wonderful to be out on the road playing for our old and new fans,” says founding member Derek ‘Mo’ Moore, “sharing classic material from ‘Remember the Future’ and other early recordings, and introducing them to the sounds of Nektar's most recent album 'The Other Side.'"

Formed in Germany in 1969 by British expats, Nektar soaked up the musical freedom they found in their new home, favoring extended compositions and concept albums over the constraints of pop. They were among the progenitors of the progressive rock movement of the 1970s as well as the jam-band scene that arose in the late 1990s. Their sound traveled well to the States, where they enjoyed Top 40 success with “A Tab in the Ocean” (1972) and “Remember the Future” (1973).

Nearly 20 albums and a half-century later, the band’s artistic and personal charisma has earned them thousands of devoted fans, who have flocked to festivals such as ProgDay, NearFest and ProgStock, and venues like the Wildey Theatre, to indulge their passion for the Nektar experience. In 2022 they were featured on the Cruise to the Edge, and are on the list for CTTE’s 2024 cruise, as well.

Currently, Nektar features three of the original members – Derek ‘Mo’ Moore (bass guitar, vocals), Ron Howden (drums, percussion, vocals) and Mick Brockett (visual environment). Ryche Chlanda (guitar, vocals) and Randy Dembo (bass guitar, bass pedals, 12-string guitar, vocals) are alums of previous Nektar incarnations. World-class multi-instrumentalist Kendall Scott completes the lineup on keyboards; his performance credits include Project/Object and Ryche Chlanda’s Flying Dreams. Background vocalist Maryann Castello adds her lovely voice to the mix.

The band’s 2020 release, “The Other Side” (Cherry Red Records), has been hailed as “an epic concept album” and “the best recording by Nektar since ‘Recycled.’”

“The whole album is a love song,” says Mo.

It’s also a memorial to friends the band has lost, including fellow founding member Roye Albrighton, who passed in 2016, and their long-time sound mixer Vinny Schmid.

“Roye and Vinny appear with many others who have passed to The Other Side in the memories section of ‘The Other Side’ in the light show, which is updated all the time,” says Mo.

In October 2021, Cherry Red released an enhanced version of “The Other Side” that includes a ‘making of’ DVD. The behind-the-scenes documentary spans from the band’s 2019 reunion to performing the new album live in early 2020.

Nektar is currently working on new songs, with an eye toward a release later in 2023.

Tickets for the Nektar Wildey show are $50-$115.

http://www.wildeytheatre.com

For more information, contact (618) 307-1750

