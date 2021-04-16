EAST ALTON– Join the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) in celebration of National Environmental Education Week with a virtual Neighbor Nights featuring a presentation on the center’s educational initiatives.

The event will emphasize NGRREC’s educational programs, including Project WET, community events and the internship program.

“We are excited to highlight the different education and outreach programs that NGRREC provides the community,” Environmental Educator Jen Young said. “We look forward to engaging with the public through the different opportunities you will learn about at Neighbor Nights.”

This virtual event will be held from 7-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 20.

Those interested can sign up at https://conta.cc/3m7vOCY.

For more information, contact Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu.

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds and their associated communities.

To learn more about NGRREC, visit http://www.ngrrec.org.

