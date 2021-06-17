Neighbor Nights Returns to In-Person, Tours of Field Station Offered
ALTON - The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s monthly Neighbor Nights event returned to being in-person Tuesday, June 15, offering guests a tour of the scenic Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station in Alton. Pictured, summer interns Julia Ringhausen (left) and Joseph Olmsted (center) speak to guests in the center’s rooftop gardens. Neighbor Nights, held every third Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., are free and open to the public. Each event includes a presentation on a different environmental topic. For more information, visit www.ngrrec.org/neighbor_nights
