March 25, 2013 – Neighborhood improvements continue in Alton with the plans to demolish derelict properties located at 428 E 14th, 324 Main, 322 Main, 917-919 E 6th, 2021 Country Club, 3312 Leroy, 513 Spring, 2710 Amelia, 2427 Gillis, 416 Brookside, 2303-2305 Judson, 1230 E 6th, 317 Dry, and 606 Wyss. In addition to demolishing unsafe properties, a proposed ordinance has been prepared which, if approved, would help the City recover some of its costs to demolish these structures.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “Investing in our neighborhoods is the key to the economic vitality of our community. Removing unsafe structures is a priority of my administration and I will continue to work to improve our neighborhoods by removing derelict properties. Establishing this fee shifts the burden of paying the administration fee from the taxpayers to those property owners that let their properties fall into a state of disrepair.”

The City also has plans to replace the carrying of N Rodgers street over the West Fork of Wood River Creek. The City is allocating up to $330,000 for the replacement of the bridge. The City is receiving $400,000 from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Highway Bridge Fund. The monies will cover both engineering and construction costs.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “Investing in our infrastructure is essential to keep Alton moving forward. The replacement of this bridge ensures that residents, goods, and services can move through our community in a safe and efficient manner.”

The City of Alton is also entering into an agreement with Dr. Sadiq and Talat Mohyuddin to establish a $10,000 trust fund for the enhancement and beautification of the OrientalGarden at GordonMoorePark.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “The Oriental Garden at Gordon Moore is a true asset to our community. Dr. and Mrs. Mohyuddin have contributed substantially to preserving and enhancing this jewel in our community. I cannot thank them enough for their vision and support for this unique fixture in our community.”

