HARDIN - With the Calhoun County Fair quickly approaching, the fair board is proud to present the contestants for the 2017 Little Miss, Little Mister, Jr. Miss and Miss Calhoun pageants.

Junior Miss will be competing Friday, September 9 at 7 p.m. at the Grandstand. Little Miss and Little Mister will be competing Saturday, September 9 at 5 p.m. at the Grandstand. Miss Calhoun will compete Sunday, September 10 at 6 p.m. at the Grandstand, with coronation at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Kimberly is the 17-year old daughter of Joseph and Lona May Campbell of Brussels. She is 5’-1” with brown eyes and black hair.

Kimberly is currently a senior at Brussels High School. Her future plans are to attend Lewis and Clark Community College to pursue a degree in the Arts.

Kimberly works at the Hardin Drive In employed as a waitress.

Her hobbies and interests include art, primarily sketching and painting, reading books by her favorite authors, and cruising around with friends. She also enjoys time spent at home with family.

Her activities include playing volleyball, Spanish Club for three years, BHS Pep Club for three years, homecoming volunteer, volunteer for American Red Cross blood drives, Brussels Fall Fest volunteer, and Santa’s Workshop volunteer.

Kimberly’s special honors include National Honor Society and Junior Class Vice President.

Kimberly is sponsored by The Bank of Kampsville.

Katherine is the 17-year old daughter of Carmen Simon of Brussels and Kevin Simon of Hardin. She is 5’-6” with hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

Katherine is currently a senior at Brussels High School. Her future plans are to attend Maryville University next fall to earn a Doctorate degree in Physical Therapy and become a physical therapist.

She currently is a lifeguard at Raging River Waterpark.

Katherine’s hobbies and interests include swimming, working out, playing volleyball, cheerleading, spending time with family and friends, and playing with her dog.

Katherine currently participates in volleyball, softball and cheerleading. She has worked very hard to earn her spot on varsity for all three. Katherine is also in Pep Club, Civics Club and yearbook.

Katherine was Class Treasurer her freshman year, Class President her sophomore year, and was on prom committee her junior year. She was awarded top three in the best speech contest supporting the veterans and is Red Cross certified in First Aid, CPR, lifeguarding and AED.

Katherine is sponsored by the Bank of Calhoun and Schulze Farms.

Kassidy is the 19-year old daughter of Brad and Lucinda Klocke of Batchtown. She is 5’11” tall with green eyes and blonde hair.

Kassidy graduated May, 2016 from Calhoun High School. She is currently attending University of Missouri – St. Louis majoring in pre-optometry and plans to attend the University Of Missouri School Of Optometry to obtain a Doctorate in Optometry.

Kassidy is currently employed at Anheuser-Busch Brewery Experiences in St. Louis and the Bank of Kampsville in Kampsville.

Her hobbies and interests include attending local and professional sporting events, spending time with family and friends, hiking and being outdoors.

Her activities include being a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Calhoun High School marching and pep band all four years, playing basketball, volleyball and softball all four years, Spanish club for 2 years, and University of Missouri St. Louis pre-med society.

Kassidy’s special honors include honor roll all 4 years of high school, inducted in National Honor Society her junior and served at president her senior year, served on student council for 4 years and was Vice President her senior year. All conference in volleyball, basketball, and softball, captain of the basketball team her sophomore, junior and senior years, captain of the volleyball team her senior year, member of the 2015 and 2016 Softball State Champion teams, member of the 2015 state runner-up and 2016 state champion basketball teams, Spanish club vice president her sophomore year, American Red Cross Scholar, James A. Ringhausen Memorial Scholarship recipient, Phillips 66 Scholar, University of Missouri St. Louis Merit Scholarship recipient, Illinois State Scholar, Nation Society of Leadership and success, and Sigma Alpha Pi member.

Kassidy’s is sponsored by Titus Farms.

Melissa is the 16-year old daughter of Renee Turner of Hardin. She is 5’-6” with blue eyes and brown hair.

Melissa is currently a junior at Calhoun High School. She plans to attend college for Pre-Med to become a surgeon.

Melissa is currently employed as a cook at Point Pleasant.

Her hobbies and interests include painting, singing, babysitting and reading futuristic books.

Her activities in high school are band, cheerleading, softball, and FFA. Melissa is a member of the Calhoun Entertainment Company. Melissa also volunteers her time working at fundraisers for St. Norbert’s and with the Girl Scout Troop that her younger sister is a member of.

Melissa’s special honors include drum major for the band sophomore and junior years, and FFA chapter officer. She received the scholastic achievement award. She has also been on high honors all through her grade school and high school career and anticipates on being inducted into the National Honor Society this year. She is currently ranked 2nd in her class and consistently has a 4.0 GPA.

Melissa is sponsored by Hardin Drive In and Brussels Lumber.

Sophia is the 19-year old daughter of Robert and Tonya Klunk of Michael, Illinois. She is 5’-3” with green eyes and brown hair.

Sophie graduated May, 2016 from Calhoun High School. She is currently attending Lewis and Clark Community College with plan to transfer to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

She is currently employed as a babysitter and also helps her mother with her daycare.

Sophie’s hobbies and interests include playing softball, cooking, baking, playing with animals, helping her grandma, going to concerts all summer long, and camping with family.

Her activities include being a member of the CHS softball team all 4 years, cheerleading for 3 years, volleyball for 3 years, and member of the homecoming float committee all 4 years. Sophie also actively participates in American Red Cross Blood Drives, and love hanging out with her family and friends.

Sophie’s special honors include Lewis and Clark Deans list freshman year, WIVC all academic and all conference in high school softball, member of the state champion softball team her junior and senior years, winner of the high school planner design contest her senior year, voted most versatile in cheerleading and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year.

Sophie is sponsored by Hoagland Farms Trucking.

The Calhoun County Fair is a long-standing tradition in the rural community. Starting Thursday, September 7, the fair will run 4 days, ending with the coronation of the new Miss Calhoun on Sunday, September 10. A full schedule of events may be found on the fair's website by clicking here.

