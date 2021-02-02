GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Recruiter Amy Bowling is going live on Zoom weekly to answer questions about the college enrollment process.

Through February, “Ask Amy” will take place from 2-3 p.m. Thursdays. In March and April, the events will move to 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointment is necessary.

“The college enrollment process can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be,” Bowling said. “I’m available and more than happy to answer any question you might have. Ask Amy events are meant to be very flexible and informal. You can log in anytime throughout the hour to ask a question or chat with me, and afterward, log off or stay on as long as you’d like.”

2-3 p.m. Thursdays throughout February: Zoom Meeting ID 946 8836 3401

Zoom Meeting ID 946 8836 3401 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays throughout March & April: Zoom Meeting ID 968 5031 7815

Can’t make it to an event? Contact Bowling directly at ambowling@lc.edu with your questions.

“Lewis and Clark is a smart choice, now more than ever,” said Assistant Director of Admissions, Records and Recruitment Ryan Hodge. “Many colleges are at least partially remote at the moment anyway, and we offer the opportunity to earn transferrable credit for less while staying close to home. For students hoping to enter the workforce as soon as possible, Lewis and Clark offers numerous career training programs with strong ties to local employers and high post-graduate placement rates.”

A handful of 12-week spring courses are still open for late-start enrollment until Feb. 15. Summer 2021 courses are now enrolling, and Fall 2021 courses will open for registration March 15.

Prospective students can get started at www.lc.edu/admissions.

Current students should meet with their advisors, call (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu to sign up today.

