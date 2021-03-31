SEE VIDEO:

ALTON – It took almost three decades, but the City of Alton officially has a movie theater again.

NCG Cinema on Tuesday afternoon unveiled their 26th location in the United States, a brand new, eight-screen, state-of-the-art theater in Alton. The theater is one of the first new theaters to be constructed and open in the country following the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdown. The new NCG Cinema Alton is designed with more than 850 ultra-plush luxury recliners and the Dolby® Digital Sound experience. The theater officially opens Wednesday.

NCG Cinema Alton opens with the premiere of the blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong on Wednesday, March 31st, in multiple theaters. Guests may now purchase reserved seat tickets online, on the NCG Cinema app, or in-person at the theater box office at the Alton Square Mall.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker acknowledged the new state-of-the-art theater was a huge step forward for the City of Alton.

“This theater is something our community has been craving for years,” said Walker, Mayor of Alton. “It gives the public a chance to take a break from the current stresses we all face and enjoy a show. NCG and this theater also create dozens of jobs critical to our local economy.”

“We wanted to create an experience for moviegoers in Alton and in the Greater St. Louis area,” said Jeff Geiger, NCG Chief Executive Officer. “This new theater features our latest technology. It is designed to give movie fans an immersive two-hour vacation from daily life. We designed this theater before COVID, but built it to meet demand and help drive the recovery of the theater industry.”

The new NCG Cinema Alton also includes a multi-million-dollar custom ventilation and filtration system that exceeds industry standards and is designed to continuously clean the air throughout the entire building. Team members will also disinfect high-touch surfaces every 30 minutes with medical-grade sanitizers, all designed to give the public increased peace-of-mind as they join NCG Cinema Alton to watch a movie in-person. Face masks will be required, and NCG will comply with local guidelines for social distancing.

NCG Cinema Alton has also been busy reimagining the theater food experience, taking items like popcorn and soft drinks from behind the counter and giving guests the ability to fill and refill their own popcorn and soft drinks.

About NCG Cinema:

Neighborhood Cinema Group (NCG Cinema) was founded in 1985 in Owosso, MI., and currently has 26 locations throughout 9 states, including one other Illinois location in Yorkville. For more information visit: www.ncgmovies.com.

