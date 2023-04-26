ALTON - NCG Cinema’s Sensory Friendly Screenings offer a unique moviegoing experience to a wider audience.

A Sensory Friendly movie is one that is shown without previews, with the sound turned down, and the lights left on. It’s a comfortable and judgement-free environment where it’s encouraged to talk, sing, or even dance.

NCG Cinema screens at least one Sensory Friendly showing each month at every location, and this year alone has featured popular titles like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Super Mario Bros Movie. And this summer, audiences can look forward to Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3, The Little Mermaid, and PIXAR’s Elemental.

"At NCG, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the magic of going to the movies, regardless of their moviegoing preferences. We’re proud to offer this welcoming environment to our neighbors, and we can't wait for them to join us for a great time at the movies," said Jeff Geiger, CEO of NCG Cinemas.

Sensory Friendly showings are available at all NCG locations, and tickets will go live, online, the Wednesday before showtime. For more information, visit ncgmovies.com/sensory-friendly.

