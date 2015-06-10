



John Caupert, director of The NCERC at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville received the Patriotic Employer Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) today in his NCERC office. The Office of the Secretary of Defense authorized the award.

The Patriotic Employer Award is dedicated to individuals, who through their employer, support members of the military. A former NCERC intern, Donnell Young nominated Caupert. Young is a captain in the Illinois Army Reserve National Guard.

“I am honored that Donnell nominated me,” Caupert said. “This award is so meaningful, because I have so much respect and admiration for our men and women in uniform who protect this country and our freedom. I distinctly remember the day Donnell received his second lieutenant’s commission right here in my office.”

In nominating Caupert, Young said, “Mr. Caupert provided me with an excellent opportunity to complete an internship at the NCERC and maintain income while attending annual training and other forms of training. He also found the time to provide an excellent recommendation for my commissioning application.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He is highly supportive of servicemen/women and goes out of his way to provide continued appreciation of those who serve. He is, without a doubt, a fine American citizen.”

Representing ESGR, Robert Kistler presented the award. ESGR develops and promotes a culture in which all American employers support and value the military service of their employees. For more information, visit ESGR.mil.

Earlier this month, Caupert was presented with the industry esteemed Award of Excellence at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo held June 1-4 in Minneapolis. The award, established by BBI International, honors the significant contributions Caupert has made to the fuel ethanol industry through his leadership of the NCERC.

About the NCERC The NCERC at SIUE is a nationally recognized research center dedicated to the development and commercialization of biofuels, specialty chemicals and other renewable compounds. The Center’s fully functional dry grind pilot plant and laboratories are equipped with advanced biofuels capabilities including corn fractionation, pretreatment, and a fermentation suite with 5, 30, 150 and 1500L scale-up. Facilities are staffed by industry veterans with more than 100 years of collective experience in fermentation and biofuels production. This knowledgeable team has the flexibility and expertise to design and carry out projects in any region of the advanced biofuels or specialty chemicals space. For more information, contact Courtney Breckenridge, (618) 659-6737 ext. 230, cbreckenridge@ethanolresearch.com, or visit http://www.ethanolresearch.com.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: