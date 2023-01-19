ALTON - About a month ago, Sandy Sanderson and Eric Curitore, President and Vice President of the National Club Baseball Association came on to Riverbender.com's 'Our Daily Show!' to announce the arrival of the NCBA Division II World Series.

Curitore was joined by Alton River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz once again on CJ Nasello's show to announce some more big breaking news.

Thursday morning Martz and Curitore announced that the NCBA Division I tournament will also be coming to Lloyd Hopkins Field this Spring.

"It's very exciting," Martz said. "One of the goals of Lloyd Hopkins field was to bring high-level baseball to the town."

Not only will these tournaments bring talented baseball players to the area, but the tournaments will be economically impactful.

Between the two tournaments, it's estimated to bring $1 million into the Riverbend area economy.

Hotels alone are expected to bring in $700,000 according to Curitore.

He said that the Alton area was very well-suited to host these two tournaments.

"It was really just a perfect fit. The field speaks for itself. It just checks every box," Curitore said.

The DII tournament will run from May 19-23 and the DI tournament will begin on May 26 and end with the championship game on June 1.

The DI tourney will be broadcasted live and on the radio.

The River Dragons home-opener will be the following day on June 2.

The NCBA season kicks off on Feb. 1.

For more information about the NCBA World Series including schedules, ticket prices, and brackets visit clubbaseball.org.

Below is a press release with more information about the tournaments from Dallas Martz.

NCBA DI & DII World Series Coming to Alton

