ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships kicks off Thursday at the Scottrade Center, and March Matness is ready for action.

SIUE wrestlers Connor McMahon and Jake Tindle have learned who their first opponents will be.

McMahon, a No. 5 seed that stormed through the Southern Conference Championship at 165 pounds, drew the top seed in the first round. He will meet Alex Dieringer, who is 29-0 for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. McMahon enters the tournament with a 15-13 record.

Tindle, who was a No. 4 seed at the SoCon Championships, drew the No. 11 seed in the opening round. He will face Northwestern's Alex Polizzi, 25-10.

Both SIUE wrestlers will have at least two matches Thursday. The first round begins Thursday morning with the second round and consolations to follow Thursday evening.

Live video coverage will be available for the three-day event at espn.go.com/watchespn/index/_/sport/wrestling/

