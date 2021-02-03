ROXANA – Nazarene Community Theater in Roxana will resume operation after eleven months this weekend by resuming offering free family movies. The pandemic forced the suspension of most events for much longer than anticipated, and the theater’s volunteers are excited to be able to enhance the quality of life of the Metro East by once again offering affordable, family-friendly entertainment in a Christ honoring atmosphere.

CDC guidelines will be following, with temperatures being taken upon entry, masks required for entry and exit, as well as social distancing. “Every third aisle will be available, and there need to be four empty seats between family groups on a row to maintain six feet of separation,” said director, Minnie Retzer. “Of course, guests may remove their masks once seated to enjoy their concessions from our expanded menu, and we now accept credit and debit cards at our concession stand in response to many patrons’ requests.”

A free family movie will be shown Friday, February 5 at 7:00 p.m. and repeated on Saturday, February 6 at 4:00 p.m. to a maximum capacity of 25% or 133 patrons. No reservations or tickets are available for the free movie, but doors will open half an hour before the announced showtimes.

The theater plans to offer free movies on the first Fridays and Saturdays of the month during the spring. For more information call 618.254.4026 or email roxana.nazarene@gmail.com to receive future notifications of events.

