Alton, IL., September 29, 2011 - Nautilus Fitness Center will be hosting their Annual Open House event on Thursday, October 13th, 2011 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Please join us for a tour of the facility and a night of free entertainment.

Nautilus believes in providing a family-friendly environment oriented around a healthy lifestyle. We have recently made huge advances in our wide assortment of work out equipment and a newly remodeled men's locker room. We provide free monthly assessments by certified personal trainers so you can actually view your progress, instead of just guessing. We urge you to take advantage of this opportunity to check out our facility and see what we have to offer you and your family. Membership specials will be available to the first 30 clients who acquire. We will also be providing demonstrations of classes offered, children's activities (bounce house, pumpkin decorating, stilt guy and more!) and the Alton Fire Department will be providing a demonstration at 6:30 P.M.

For more information, contact:

Brian Campbell at (618) 466-9115

