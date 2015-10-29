Nature’s Second Chance Hauling, LLC., of Alton, Illinois, has announced that Ms. Tina Vogel has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the specialty corrugated cardboard hauling trucking company. Ms. Vogel succeeds the founder of the company, Mr. Vern Van Hoy, who has led the Company through a strong development and growth phase over the past 9 years.

Mr. Van Hoy announced the promotion effective Monday, October 26, 2015. Mr. Van Hoy said of Ms. Vogel, “Nature’s has been searching for a leader to provide continuity and depth to our management team. Ms. Vogel uniquely fills that goal.” Mr. Van Hoy will assume the role of oversight Director of Field Operations and Logistics. Mr. Van Hoy will direct the busy Christmas season transition jointly with Ms. Vogel.

Mr. Van Hoy and Mr. J. Thomas Long will serve as the members of the Board of Directors. Mr. Van Hoy will have primary Board responsibility for Operations and Logistics, and Mr. Long will assume Board responsibilities over Administration and Risk Management. They will continue to provide active oversight to the business operations of Nature’s. Nature’s will continue to provide first- class service to its customers. It has a very strong operational team in Ms. Vogel, five regional managers and 39 active local managers at its 54 locations throughout the United States.

The Company also announces that Ms. Kay Wasmuth, CPA, has assumed the positon of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Wasmuth brings 14 years of experience in the corporate accounting department of a Fortune 500 Company and as the Controller of a large privately held company, as well as several years’ experience working for a Big Four Public Accounting firm. Ms. Wasmuth will provide strong support to Nature’s in its banking and financial relationships and processes.

Nature’s Second Chance Hauling, LLC., is a multi-million dollar company that operates in 30 states and has over 300 employees. It provides specialty trucking services to a number of Fortune 500 Companies throughout the United States.

For information please contact: Ms. Tina Vogel, Nature’s Second Chance Hauling, LLC., 2410 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002. 618-467-0283 x235.

