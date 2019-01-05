ALTON - Hundreds of people came out Saturday for the annual Alton Audubon Eagle and Ice Festival at the Alton Visitor Center and the Audubon Center at Riverlands.

As the event continues to grow each year, this weekend's warm weather couldn’t have been better for families to come together and learn about the communities annual visitors, the American Bald Eagle.

Ken Bucholz, Audubon Center Director, although it was warm day Saturday there were still plenty of trumpeter swans out as well as the centers three resident bald eagles. Bucholz added that while the annual festival continues to see more and more people, the number of eagles in the area is currently a little lower than last year due to the warm weather.

During the event last year, Bucholz noted that the center was seeing a historically high number of visiting birds, proving that the diverse habit is attractive is attractive the animals during under the right temperature and conditions.

The event provided plenty of informational and educational aspects for visitors of all ages at the Audubon Center as well as larger than life ice sculptures, live wood carving and a live bald eagle at the Alton Visitor Center.

