GODFREY - Great-horned owls and barred owls are the two common owls in Illinois. During the winter these owls build nests, find mates, and defend their territory. Since owls are active and vocal when defending their territories, it gives us a chance to consistently hear them in the wild. The Nature Institute will host two Owl Prowl events to give the public a chance to learn more about owls and hear them in the preserve.

Treehouse Wildlife Center will bring several owl species to The Nature Institute on two occasions this winter. The Valentine’s Day Owl Prowl on February 14 is designed for adults. This program will be a unique event with learning, appetizers, and wine for groups of friends and couples to enjoy together. The Treehouse program will start indoors with the live owls and snacks, then we will head outside to call and listen for wild owls.

On February 18, Treehouse will return for a family-oriented program. Families will learn about owls, meet the owl ambassadors then continue outside for an owl prowl hike.

Article continues after sponsor message

For pricing and registration for this event and find others at TNI, contact The Nature Institute at info@thenatureinstitute.org or (618) 466-9930. All program registrations are available at www.TheNatureInstitute.org.

In addition to Owl Prowl, another program focusing on our love of nature will take place on Presidents Day. Outdoor Edventure Day is a day of camp during the winter. It is a drop off program for students ages 6-12. Students will do crafts, go on hikes, eat a packed lunch, and learn about the natural world on a day that they have off school. Registration is limited.

In March, Tiny Trekkers start back up as a drop off program for our littlest learners, preschoolers. There are only 6 spots available for Tiny Trekkers so be sure to register early.

Remember TNI trails are closed for public use to allow the nature preserve to rest from foot traffic. With no visitors on the trails, TNI staff can heighten restoration efforts, such as prescribed burning, and cutting of dangerous trees. Trails will open back up for public use on April 1, 2023. Learn more at TheNatureInstitute.org.

More like this: