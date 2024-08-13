GODFREY - The Nature Institute staff love to introduce the natural world to people of all ages. Lately, they have expanded and increased the programs offered for young children. “Meaningful outdoor experiences benefit children and inspire them to love and care for nature. Children who are connected to nature have better health, higher satisfaction with life, and pro-environment behaviors.” (Children & Nature Network)

The Nature Institute is excited to announce it is expanding Tiny Trekkers by adding an additional session. Tiny Trekkers is a weekly nature-based drop off program for ages 3 – 5. Preschoolers will explore our nearly 500 acres of preserve through hands-on experiences in nature. We stomp through creeks, use nets to catch and observe insects, taste edible plants, and learn about the natural world!

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: